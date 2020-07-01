Doris E. Anderson

Doris Elta Anderson was born July 28, 1931 to Fred and Cora (Lyons) Hovendick on the family farm west of Herman, Nebraska. She passed away June 18, 2020 at Arbor Care and Rehabilitation Center in Tekamah, Nebraska.
Doris attended New England country school and later attended Oakland High School, graduating in 1950.
On December 28, 1952, she married Robert D. Anderson at Alder Grove United Methodist Church in Craig, Nebraska.
Doris was the youngest of 5 children. She enjoyed sewing, camping with her husband, but most enjoyed playing the piano at home and at church.
She was an active member of Alder Grove United Methodist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert; parents, Fred and Cora Hovendick; brothers, Roland Hovendick and Bob Hovendick; sisters, Lura (Hovendick) Ruwe and Margaret (Hovendick) Rennerfeldt.
She is survived by her sons, Ken (Kim) Anderson, Jim (Norma) Anderson and Charles Anderson and his significant other, Heidi; daughter, Sandy (Gary) Kuhl; 9 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren.
Private Family Services will be held.
Memorials: Alder Grove United Methodist Church, Craig, NE