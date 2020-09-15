Donna May Kobs

Donna May Snow was born Jan. 19, 1931, to Clarence and Eva May Edwards Snow. Donna was born at home on the bottom near Tekamah, NE. She graduated from Tekamah High School in 1948. During her high school years, she lived with family in Tekamah as her parents lived in the country near Craig, NE. After graduation she worked for Brandeis Department Store. She met Jerry Kobs on a blind date set up by her sister, Norma. Jerry and Donna married October 4, 1950. Donna was the love of Jerry's life. They were happily married for almost 70 years.
The couple had five children: Gene (LuAnne) Kobs of Goltry, OK, Carol Schreckengast of Blair, NE, Steve (Audra) Kobs of Eustis, NE, Lowell (Kayla) Kobs of Ashland, NE, and John (Ann) Kobs of Blair, NE.
Donna was always busy. She was a 4-H leader for all five kids in the McCarthy Tailtwister 4-H Club. She enjoyed watching her grandchildren and taught them to bake. Donna was also a Sunday School teacher and a member of the McCarthy Extension Club. In her later years she faithfully helped to make quilts for charity with ladies from her church, First Lutheran in Blair. She was an avid gardener of flowers and produce. She raised big gardens, canned vegetables, and made jams and jellies for her large family. Jerry and Donna cared for Jerry's parents, Bill and Mertie Kobs, in their home for ten years. Her home was a gathering place for her own children. She also always opened her home to neighbor children and friends. There was always an abundance of kids running around. She will be remembered as a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and woman.
Donna was preceded in death by her parents, her brothers and sister-in-law, Wilber and Lloyd (Rose) Snow, her two sisters and brother-in-laws, Norma (Howard) Kay and LaVaughn (Clarence) Brosam, and her son-in-law, Harry Schreckengast.
She is survived by a sister-in-law, her children and spouses, eleven grandchildren, nine great- grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild, plus many nieces, nephews, and dear friends.
Services will be held Thursday, 9/17, at Campbell Aman Funeral Home Blair, NE. The visitation will be at 9:30 and the funeral will follow at 10:30. Family and friends are invited to attend.
Memorial contributions in memory of Donna Kobs may be made to the First Lutheran Church of Blair.