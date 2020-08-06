Donna Jean Welchert, age 89 of Fort Calhoun, NE.
Donna was born in Exeter, NE on Oct. 4, 1930 to Joe and Mathilda Becker. She died on Aug. 2, 2020 in Fort Calhoun, NE. Donna started nursing school at Creighton after high school. She married Robert Welchert on February 11, 1950. They moved to the Fort Calhoun area in 1965 where their life's work was truck farming and raising children. Donna spent her days baking, sewing, canning and taking care of her 17 children. In her spare time she enjoyed quilting and taking care of her flowers.
Donna is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law, Willie and Sue, Bob Jr and Pat, Jim, Gene and Cathy, Larry and Barb, John and Deb, Jerry and Deb, Royce, Frank and Diane, Donald and Jean, Leo and Shelly, Paul and Michelle, Ted and Sunshine. Daughters and son's-in-law, Patty and Ron Yanke, Jeanne and Ken Knight, Linda and Mike Replogle. 50 grandchildren, 67 great-grandchildren, 3 great-great grandchildren and counting. She also has a sister Agnes Loukota.
She is preceded in death by her husband Bob, son Rick, infant son Timothy,
son-in-law James Kelly III, brothers Arlan, Donald, Jake and sister Loretta.
VISITATION AND VIGIL SERVICE: 3:00-8:00 pm Thursday, August 6, 2020 with the 3:00-4:00 hour for the elderly and health impaired. Vigil Service at 7:00 pm. all at St. John The Baptist Catholic Church, Fort Calhoun, NE.
Social Distancing will be observed and face masks are recommended.
MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: 10:00 am Friday, August 7, 2020 also at St. John's.
INTERMENT: Fort Calhoun Cemetery
MEMORIALS SUGGESTED TO: Fort Calhoun Fire and Rescue or St. John The Baptist Catholic Church.
