Donald E. Paulsen, 83, of Omaha died Oct. 17, 2019. He was born Sept. 17, 1934 in Blair.
Donald was retired from Union Pacific Railroad.
He was preceded in death by parents, Ella and James Paulsen; granddaughter, Sophie Gailloux; brother, James C. Paulsen.
He is survived by loving wife of 57 years, Patricia Paulsen; children: Lisa Cipperley (Brian), Kathy Gailloux (Matt), and James Paulsen; beloved grandchildren, Siena and Luca Gailloux; sister, Mary Ann Todd.
The family received friends on Monday, Oct. 21, from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. Services followed at 11:30 a.m. Interment was at Evergreen Memorial Park. Memorials are suggested to Luther Memorial Lutheran Church.