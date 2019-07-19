Dick L. Nannen, age 82 of Blair, passed away July 17, 2019 at Providence Place in Fremont, Nebraska. Memorial services will be held Saturday July 20, 2019 at 11:00AM at First United Methodist Church in Blair.
Dick was born on May 31, 1937 in Roca, Nebraska the son of Raymond and Margaret Nannen. He grew up working in the family grocery store, Nannen's IGA in Syracuse, Nebraska and graduated from Syracuse High School in 1954. Dick worked for years laying carpet and selling furniture in Syracuse before opening Nannen's Shoe Shoppe. In 1978 the family moved to Gothenburg and opened up another shoe store. Later Dick took a job with the State Of Nebraska as a Health Inspector before they moved to Scottsbluff in 1985 where he continued with the state until his retirement.
In 2004 Dick and Sherry moved to Blair to be closer to family. Dick was a member of First United Methodist Church in Blair and Mt. Moriah Lodge #57 in Syracuse.
Dick was preceded in death by his wife Sherry, his son Jeff, his parents, sister Joyce and brothers Bob, Mike, Lyle and Gene.
He is survived by his daughter Marcia (Bob) Haynes of Doniphan, NE, son David (Karin) Nannen of Blair, 6 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, brother Neil (Carol) Nannen of Lincoln, along with many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation.