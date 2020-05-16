Diana T. Timm, 48 years, of Fremont, Nebraska died Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at Methodist Fremont Health. Diana was born July 12, 1971 in Fremont to Harold Timm and Anna (Foltz) Spiker. She grew up north of Arlington near Telbasta and moved to Fremont in 1993. She was employed by the ENCOR Workshop in Fremont and involved with Special Olympics at Blair, Nebraska for many years.
Diana is survived by mother, Anna (Richard) Spiker of Nickerson, Nebraska; brothers, Daniel (Heidi) Timm of Fremont, Todd Timm of Arlington and Brian (Kristine) Timm of Omaha; special friend, Barbara Anson of Bellwood, Nebraska; many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father, Harold; and grandparents.
A private family service will be held at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Controlled visitation Sunday from 3 PM to 8 PM at Moser's. Burial at Woodland Cemetery in North Bend at a later date. Memorials may be directed to the family for a charity yet to be determined.
