Diana Marlene (Stork) Klanderud passed gently into heaven on Jan 6, 2020 in Mequon, Wisconsin. She was raised on the family farm in Orum, Nebraska. She spent many years working at HunTel Communications and ConAgra Foods. Diana was a past Worthy Matron of the Blair chapter of The Order of the Eastern Star. She was an amazing Mom, Grand-mom, sister and friend. She will be remembered for her unwavering love and strength and her never ending willingness to help and share with an old fashioned spirit of love. She was a farm girl at heart, she loved ponies and wearing cowboy boots. She loved antiques, plants, being outdoors, canning vegetables, sewing, house projects on her beautiful and very loved home, and spending time with family and friends in Blair, Nebraska. She was the daughter of Milo and Norma Jeanne (Jackson) Stork. Her family includes: Daughter Tracy (Ken) Tenwalde, Mathea and Jaemison Tenwalde; Daughter Abby Wier (Jason). Jackson, Chloe, Patrick Wier: Son Tyler Klanderud (Kristy). Joshua, Aiden, Ellia Klanderud. Brother Wayne (Patricia) Stork. Brother Richard Stork. Sister Carolyn (David) Neef. Many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. She will be greatly missed by all of us. Services will be Friday, January 17, 2020 at 11:00 AM at First Lutheran Church in Blair.