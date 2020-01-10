Blair, NE (68008)

Today

Becoming windy with snow showers in the afternoon. High near 25F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snowfall around one inch. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Windy. Cloudy skies will become partly cloudy overnight. Low 7F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.