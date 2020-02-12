Delores Jensen

Delores Elaine (Cain) Jensen age 93 of Blair, passed away February 10, 2020 at Memorial Community Hospital in Blair. Visitation was held Wednesday, February 12 with family receiving friends from 5 to 7 PM at Campbell Aman Funeral Home. Private family services will be held at a later time. Burial will be in the Blair Cemetery.
Delores was born on April 18, 1926 in Buena Vista County, Iowa the daughter of Romain H. and Mina (Michaelson) Cain. Delores attended Buena Vista College in Storm Lake, Iowa and taught school before her marriage on August 29, 1948 to Robert P. Jensen. They raised five children. Later she returned to work with students as a paraprofessional and volunteer in the Blair schools.
Delores is survived by her children: Suzy (Gary Finn) Richardson, Arnie (Lois) Jensen, Lorrie (John) Samson, Robin Riggs, and Penney (Kurt) Silvey; sister Leola Naughton of Storm Lake, Iowa; 12 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren along with many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband Robert P., parents, brother Loren Cain, and sons-in-law Marv Richardson and Al Riggs.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to First Lutheran Church and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.