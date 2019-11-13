Delmer Wolf

Delmer R Wolf of Arlington, NE passed away November 10, 2019.
Delmer was born November 8, 1928 on the family farm in Arlington where lived nearly all of his life, farming the land & later working as an over-the-road truck driver.
He married Eleanor Wolf on November 18, 1967, where they raised 2 children, hogs, sheep, chicken, and numerous cats & dogs.
He loved old tractors, Mollie B's Polka Party, and daily trips to Nickerson for coffee with his friends.
He was preceded in death by his mother Lydia, father William, and brother Bill (Marlen). He is survived by son Jodel, daughter Jennifer & son-in-law Mike Dammann, all of Omaha; and brother Dennis, of Bennington; loving nieces & nephews, and life-long friends.
Friends & family visitation will be Thursday 4pm-7pm, with funeral service Friday at 10:30am, all at Reckmeyer-Moser Funeral Home, 232 W Eagle St, Arlington. Luncheon will follow. Interment approximately 2:00 pm at Graceland Park Cemetery, 42nd & L Street, Omaha.
Online condolences:www.mosermemorialchapels.com
Reckmeyer-Moser Funeral Home Arlington, Nebraska 402-478-4151