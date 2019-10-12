Dean T. Lux, 85 years, of North Bend, Nebraska died at his home on Wednesday, October 9, 2019. Dean was born April 20, 1934 in North Bend to Paul M. and Maude L. (Sumner) Lux.
Dean was born and raised in Dodge County where he spent his growing up years working with his father in the Lux Sand & Gravel business. He earned a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration from the University of Nebraska Lincoln. While attending college he played football for the Cornhuskers in the 1955 Orange Bowl Game. He served in the Army Reserves for 10 years. Dean married Marlene Dlouhy on May 17, 1958 at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in North Bend. She preceded him in death on October 27, 2018.
He was a member of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church at North Bend, the Knights of Columbus, UNL Alumni N Club, UNL Hall of Distinction 1957 to present, served on the North Bend City Council for 7 years, an active member of the North Bend Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue Squad for 50 years, five of those years being Fire Chief. He was past president of the Nebraska Fire Chiefs Association.
Dean was a City-County Highway Superintendent 1967 to present. He was a member of the NIRMA Board of Directors for eight years. Member of the Nebraska Department of Roads Board of Classifications and Standards. Dean served for 33 years on Dodge County Board of Supervisors and 14 of those years as Chairman from 1995 to 2009. He was on the Board of Directors. Three Rivers Health Department and was the current Mayor of North Bend.
He is survived by children, Amy (Steve) Settles of North Bend, Dean P. (Karen) Lux of North Bend; Peggy (Gary Preister) Babcock of Elkhorn, Nebraska and Susan (Mike) Wakefield of Kennard, Nebraska; 11 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Marlene; son, Thomas D. Lux; and sisters, Pauline O'Hare and Jeanne Lux; great granddaughter, Keeley Settles and nephew, Paul Chudomelka.
Funeral Mass will be 10:30 A.M., Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in North Bend. Visitation will be Monday from 3 P.M. to 7 P.M. with a rosary at 7 P.M. all at the Church. Visitation will continue Tuesday one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial with Military Honors will be at Woodland Cemetery in North Bend.
Memorials may be directed to the family for further designation.
