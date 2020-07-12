David C. Holmes III, age 68, passed away July 8, 2020 at home in Blair. Private family services will be held.
David was born on June 10, 1952 the son of David Holmes II and Rosemary Dean. He was raised in San Diego, California and graduated from Ramona High School. He proudly served his country in the United States Army doing two tours in Korea and Germany. On August 9, 1981 he was united in marriage to Liz Greene. In 1993 the couple moved the Blair, Nebraska where he worked for Con-E-Co for many years. David was a master blacksmith and continued to work with metals his entire life.
David is survived by his wife Liz, children: Priscilla Diane Holmes and Roxanne Catherine Murphy; grandchildren: Miranda Mae Grabbe and Tyler Lee Grabbe; sister Priscilla (Mac) McGrath, as well as many friends.