Darrell Dibben

Darrell (Dib) Wallace Dibben was born March 30, 1930, to Esther and Wallace Dibben in Flandreau, South Dakota. He died April 12, 2020, from complications of the COVID-19 virus. Darrell graduated from the University of South Dakota and earned his graduate degree from the University of Iowa. He was a proud veteran of the Korean War. He was stationed in Korea and Hawaii where he worked as a communication specialist.
Darrell taught high school in Emmetsburg, Iowa, for 6 years. He married Marjorie Tesdahl Meyerholz November 19, 1960. In 1965, he began his 30-year tenure at Dana College where he taught communications, language arts, and education classes. He was instrumental in starting the Dana College radio station KDCVFM and remained the manager and advisor until his retirement in 1995. He loved teaching, but his great passion was mentoring students. One of his proudest moments was being voted "Professor of the Year" by the student body in 1988. He continued his passion for mentoring by being a part of the TeamMates program for many years after his retirement.
Darrell was an active member of First Lutheran Church for 54 years where he served on many committees including Church Council President and the Stephan Ministry Program.
He is survived by four children: Sherri Meyerholz Andersen, Shelli Meyerholz Mosser (Tim), David Dibben (Jann), and Daniel Dibben (Merri). He is survived by 9 grandchildren: Scott Andersen, Brian Andersen (Lynn), Lori Andersen Connelly (Brian), Lindsey Northwall Lind (Matt), Andrew Northwall (Staci), Kelsie Dibben, Derek Dibben, Ryan Dibben, and Molly Dibben. He is also survived by 12 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Marge; sisters, Rosemary Aus and Adele Olssen; and one grandchild, Amy Northwall.
Memorials are suggested in Darrell's name to First Lutheran Church or Open Door Mission. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.