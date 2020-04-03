A private family service for Darrel L. Timperley, 86, of Norfolk, was held on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at the St. John's Lutheran Church in Norfolk with Rev. Randy Rasmussen officiating. Burial was held at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk, with military rites by the American Legion Post 16, VFW Post 1644 and the U.S. Army Honor Guard. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. He died Sunday, March 22, 2020 in Edinburg, TX. Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk was in charge of the arrangements.
Darrel Lloyd Timperley was born March 9, 1934 in Stanton County, NE to Lloyd and Evelyn (Theil) Timperley. After Darrel's education in rural Stanton County, he enlisted in the United States Army on April 22, 1954, where he served in the Korean War. After serving his country, he was honorably discharge on Feb. 14, 1956 and Darrel came back to Madison County where he purchased the family farm near Norfolk and started Timperley Produce. As a third generation farmer, Darrel spent the next 60 years running a successful produce business where he sold his crops locally, regionally and nationally to numerous grocery chains. Additionally, he sold his produce at a number of roadside stands in Norfolk, Omaha, Lincoln, and across many farmer's markets in the area. He raised cattle and was a member of the American Angus Association. He was a faithful member of the American Legion Post 16, Fraternal Order of Eagles Club 3611, St. John Lutheran Church and the V.F.W Post 1644 of Norfolk, where you would catch him every now and then "cuttin a rug." In his later years, Darrel enjoyed his winters in Edinburg, Texas along with many adventures with family and friends to Mexico, the Caribbean and Florida. He was still actively farming and was a staple at the weekly Norfolk Farmer's Market.
Darrel is survived by his wife, Carol Timperley of Norfolk; daughter, Lori Hahn of Aurora, Ill.; daughter, Tami Dozler (Randy) of Petersburg; son, Doug Timperley of Lincoln, and daughter, Jodi Jacobsmeier (Jason) of Omaha, sister, Joyce Fisher of Omaha; sister, Lois Stover (Tom) of Fremont; sister-in-law Polly Timperley, Norfolk, step-daughters, Amy Allen (Jim Beck) of Norfolk; Abby Allen of Kennard, and Ann Allen (Chris Schumacher) of Kennard; grandchildren, Michael Thomas (Faith) of Lincoln; Nikki Thomas(Frank Gomez) of Omaha; Camryn and Luke Jacobsmeier, Omaha; Andrew Allen, Blair; 3 great-grandchildren, Frankie, Hazel and Hayden, numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. Darrel also leaves behind many dear friends and best buddy, Toby.
Darrel was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Rance Timperley and grandsons, Donnie Thomas and Brady Hahn.
The family requests that memorials be made to the Norfolk V.F.W. Post 1644 in Norfolk, NE or St. John's Lutheran Church in Norfolk, NE or S.M.I.L.E. in Madison, NE.
