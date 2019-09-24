Darlene Forsen, age 88 of Herman, passed away September 19, 2019 at Crowell Memorial Home in Blair. Celebration of life will be held Friday September 27, 2019 at The Herman American Legion at 11:00AM.
Darlene was born on November 15, 1930 in Iowa, the daughter of Clifford and Mary Meeker. She was a graduate of Modale High School where she was a member of the basketball team. On June 30, 1952 she was united in marriage to Kenneth Forsen in Council Bluffs. In 1959 the couple moved to Herman where they farmed and raised their family.
Darlene is survived by her children; John (Judy) Forsen of Blair, Tammy (Joe) Peterson of Blair, Terri (David) Vopnford of Mt. Vernon, Washington, daughter-in-law LeAnn Forsen of Herman; grandchildren; Shawn Forsen, Sharon Thompson, Trisha Forsen, Tafida Jones, Jeffery Forsen, Cramer Peterson, Clara Renter, Kiela Vopnford, Shelbi Kendrick, and Thor Vopnford; great-grandchildren; Johnathan, Sasha, Jack and Kendall Forsen, Jordan Holst, Kayla Witthuhn, Jeffery, Jarren and Jaylon Forsen, Scotland Raelyn and Axel Zachmeyer, Harrison Renter, Treyton and Lexi Jones, Tommy and Tyler Thompson, great-great-grandchildren; Hadley Forsen, Margo Yepes, and Elias Forsen, and siblings; Dwight, Barbara and Ronnie Meeker and Donna Zywiec.
She was preceded in death by her husband Kenneth, son Jeff Forsen, grandchildren; Heidi Forsen and Colton Peterson, along with 4 sisters and 4 brothers.
Memorials may be directed to Ascera Care Hospice, The Alzheimer's Association or The Colton Peterson Memorial Foundation.