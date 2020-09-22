Danny Ray McIntosh died September 18, 2020 in Tekamah, Nebraska. Funeral services will be held Wednesday September 23 at 10:30AM at Campbell Aman Funeral Home in Blair. Military graveside services will follow in the Blair Cemetery.
Danny Ray McIntosh was born on February 24, 1946 to John and Annie (Daniels) McIntosh in Blair. Danny graduated from Blair High School in 1964 and served in the U.S. Army during Vietnam from 1969 to 1971 when he was honorably discharged. Danny settled in Blair where he worked at Con-E-Co for 27 years, and enjoyed his time hunting and fishing. He spent the last 15 years living in Tekamah.
He was preceded in death by his parents John and Annie McIntosh and sister Annabelle (Tiny) McIntosh along with grandparents and many aunts and uncles.
Danny is survived by his daughters Karen Estramonte and Karla Letcher, grandchildren Evan and AJ all of Charlotte NC, aunts, uncles and many cousins.
Memorials may be sent to Danny's family in the care of Norm Metz of Tekamah for future designation,