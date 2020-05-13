Dale R. Brodersen

Dale Robert Brodersen was born October 5, 1943, in Oakland, Nebraska, to Riley and Norma (Schulz) Brodersen. He passed away May 9, 2020 at Arbor Care Center in Tekamah, Nebraska, at the age of 76 years.
Dale and his siblings grew up on the family farm, outside of Herman, Nebraska. He graduated from Herman High School in 1961. After graduation, Dale was a dragline operator for Burt County Drainage District. He also worked as a tugboat deckhand on the Missouri River.
Dale was in the United States Army and served a tour in Vietnam as a forward observer for an artillery company.
After his time in the service, the preponderance of his vocational career was as a crane operator. He used his skills as an operator to set steel for the Woodmen Tower building in Omaha, Nebraska, and the Brownville, Nebraska Nuclear Station.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother-in-law, Brad Stafford; niece, Amy O'Loughlin; nephew, Carl Riley Brodersen.
He is survived by his siblings, Larry (Martha) Brodersen of Wayne, NE, Linda Brodersen-Stafford of Omaha, Roger (Mary) Brodersen of Herman; many nieces, nephews and friends.
To his siblings' knowledge, their brother Dale had no enemies due to his kind and gentle soul.
Private Family Graveside Service will be held at the Herman Cemetery.
Memorials to the family for future designation.