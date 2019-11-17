Clois Coon

Clois Luther Coon went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Thursday, November 7, 2019.
Clois was born one of nine brothers and sisters: Joyce (Douglas) Quillin, Conrad (Martha), Donald (Linda), Billy Wayne (Wanda), Steve (Wanda), Joel (Donna), Myrle (Boyd Pierce), and Theresa (Gary Thornton). He is preceded in death by his sister and brothers Joel, Conrad, Donald, and Joyce.
He was born in Whelen Springs, Arkansas on November 13, 1933 to Effie Brown Coon and Conway Luther Coon. He met his wife of 66 years, Wilma Jean Mayse, while attending the Bethlehem Baptist Church that Wilma's step father, Burton Perry, was the pastor. They were married in that church on March 14, 1953.
He graduated from Gurdon High School in 1951. He attended Henderson State University from 1952 to 1957. During that time, he was drafted into the U.S. Army from 1954 to 1956. Clois then attended the University of Arkansas to received his MBA in 1959.
In 1959 Clois moved his family to Blair, Nebraska where he was a Professor at Dana College and then at the University of Nebraska at Omaha. He left teaching to join a National CPA Firm for 11 years. In 1977 he started his own consulting practice.
His faith was very important to him. He was actively involved in many faith activities that went beyond his local church. He incorporated churches and church related nonprofit organizations in Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, and Texas. He had also served on reginal and national church related organizations' boards.
Clois lovingly devoted his entire life to being a wonderful and supportive son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend. He is remembered for his kindness, joy, love of life, and devotion to his family and friends-always welcoming everyone with a warm smile, attentive ear, genuine interest. He gave generously to his family, all of their friends and loved ones, and people he never knew. The entire family is so grateful for the life lessons and time with him...the love, guidance, advice, support, family trips, stories, holidays, fun and laughter.
He was preceded in death by his parents, a daughter, Deborah Jean Dudley of Blair, NE and a granddaughter, Shannon Marie Nebitt of Blair, NE.
He is survived by his wife, Wilma Jean Coon: son, Dan (Joellen) Coon, two daughters, Brenda (Bob) Flynn, and Cindy (Pat) Fox, and son-in-law Gerald Dudley, all of Blair, NE. He is also survived by 13 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren, his mother-in-law Alice Perry of Heber Springs, AR; 2 sisters-in-law, Mary (Spencer) Sprout of Denver, CO. & Connie (Aubrey) Gardner of Drasco, AR.