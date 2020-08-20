Clem Ralph "Sonny" Pokorski, age 80, the son of Clemence F. and Anna S. (Virus) Pokorski, was born November 21, 1939, in Omaha, Nebraska. He passed away August 17, 2020, in Omaha, Nebraska.
Clem is survived by his wife, Shirley Pokorski; siblings: Barbara Pokorski, Jane Owen (Jeff), Marge Fredrickson (Warren), Gerald Pokorski (Kathy), Mary Perazzo (Ron); children: Trent Hampton (Janet) and Todd Hampton (Heidi); grandchildren: Ben Hampton, Sarah Hampton, Matthew Hampton; many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents: Clem and Anna Pokorski.
VISITATION 5:00 to 7:00 P.M., Friday, August 21, 2020, at Forest Lawn Funeral Home. Private family graveside service at Forest Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to St. Francis Borgia Catholic Church in Blair, NE.
