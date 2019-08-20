Clarence Edward "Red" Brosam died Thursday, August 15, 2019 in Blair at age 99 yrs and 7 mo. Red was born in Burt County to Frank and Pearl (Duskin) Brosam on January 12, 1920. He married his beloved wife, LaVaughn Snow in 1944. They were married almost 73 years when she died in 2016. Red was a devoted husband, farmer, hard-working employee, and master broom-maker; a craft he learned as a child from his father. He sold handcrafted Rainbow Brooms at events across NE and IA. Red was preceded in death by his parents, wife and 7 siblings. He is survived by his sister-in-law Donna Kobs and her husband, Jerry, many nieces, nephews and their families. Memorials preferred to First Baptist Church of Blair or Alzheimer's Foundation. Funeral services will be held at First Baptist Church in Blair on Saturday, August 24 at 10:00AM with visitation 1 hour prior to services. Graveside services will be held in the Tekamah Cemetery.
Campbell Aman Funeral Home is in charge of arrangments.