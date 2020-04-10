Clair Phillip Kneifl age 83 of Blair, passed away April 7, 2020. A live stream of the Mass of Christian Burial will be available Monday, April 13, 2020 at 10:00 AM through the St. Francis Borgia Catholic Church Facebook page.
Clair Phillip Kneifl was born September 17, 1936 the son of Greg P. Kneifl and Helen M. Bennett in Newcastle, Nebraska. Clair attended school in Newcastle then went on to study at Wayne State College. Clair served in the United States Army. On October 17, 1964 he was united in marriage to Nancy McNertney in Sioux City, Iowa. The couple made their home in Blair and were blessed with three children: Gregory, Teri and Corey.
Clair is survived by his wife Nancy of Blair; children: Gregory (Julie) Kneifl, Teri Kneifl and Corey (Kim) Kneifl; grandchildren: Will, Tommy, Maya and Charlie Kneifl; siblings: Martin Kneifl of Crofton, NE, Josephine Walsh of Ponca, NE, Sue Wendte of Newcastle, NE and Beth Duits of Vining, MN. He is preceded in death by his parents, sister Ann Johnson and brother Bruce Kneifl.
Clair's immediate family looks forward to a day, hopefully in the very near future, when they can invite family and friends to a remembrance of our dear husband, dad and grandpa.