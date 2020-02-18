Cheryl M. Clements, age 62 of Blair, entered into rest on February 17, 2020 at the University of Nebraska Medicine Warner Cancer Hospital. Funeral services will be held Friday, February 21 at 10:30am at the Blair Country Bible Church. Graveside services will follow at the Blair Cemetery. Visitation will be held Thursday, February 20 from 5-7pm at the Campbell-Aman Funeral Home in Blair.
Cheryl was born in Omaha, NE on October 7, 1957 the daughter of Harland "Hap" and Vivienne Warrick. She was a lifetime resident of Blair. She attended McCarthy Country School until 8th grade and then attended and graduated from Blair High School. On April 8, 1978 she married her high school sweetheart, Saylor Clements, at the First Lutheran Church in Blair. Cheryl worked for the Washington County extension office for several years before beginning her 25+ year career as an Office Manager at Heartland Family Dentistry. Cheryl's farm background helped her develop a love of the outdoors, gardening, and planting flowers. Some of her favorite activities were hiking, fishing, hunting, photography and volunteering at DeSoto Bend NWR. Cheryl could be found at many sporting events and especially loved watching family members play over the years.
She was an active member of both the Blair Country Bible Church and Passageway Church. She spent many years coordinating the Bloodmobile.
Cheryl is survived by her husband Saylor Clements of Blair, sons Greg (Myndi) Clements of Albia, IA, Matt (Joni) Clements of Blair; daughter Katie (Preston) Twiss of Omaha; 4 grandchildren: Camden, Everett, Easton, and Callie; sister Susie Warrick of Blair; brothers Robert (Ruth) Warrick, John Warrick both of Blair, Gordon Warrick of Valentine, NE and sister-in-law Teri Warrick-Otte (Mark) of Fremont, NE. She was preceded in death by her parents Hap and Vivienne Warrick and her brother Rich Warrick.
Memorials may be directed to the Clements Family, Passageway Church, Relay for Life Washington County.