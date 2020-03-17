Cheryl Lynn Mayo, age 75 of Omaha, NE.
Born: May 17, 1944, Omaha, NE.
Died: March 11, 2020, Omaha, NE.
Preceded in death by: parents, Walter Ohrt and Karleen (Munro) Ohrt, daughter, Rhonda Mayo, brother, Calvin Ohrt.
Survived by: husband, Rodney Mayo, sons, Russell Mayo and Robert (Kathryn) Mayo, sister-in-law, Sherry Ohrt, grandchildren, Corrine, Brandon, Tony, Brooks and Hailey Mayo, nieces, Sabra Ohrt and Christine Rosenberg, nephews, Monte Ohrt and Michael Mayo, and other family members.
Cheryl worked as the Executive Secretary of the Superintendent's office for Omaha Public Schools for 28 years and retired in 2010 and was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, Naomi Chapter #121 in Fort Calhoun. Cheryl was a shorthand champion and could type 120 wpm. She enjoyed reading and gardening. Cheryl always had a smile on her face and was loved by all who knew her. Cheryl was a person of faith who lived life serving others. She will be greatly missed.
VISITATION: 5:00-8:00 pm Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at Sievers-Sprick Funeral Home. Order of the Eastern Star Service, Naomi Chapter #121 at 7:00 pm.
REQUIEM MASS: 10:00 am Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at St. Vincent of Lerins Orthodox Church, 2502 N. 51st Street, Omaha, NE 68104.
INTERMENT: Fort Calhoun Cemetery.
MEMORIALS SUGGESTED TO: St. Vincent of Lerins Church.
