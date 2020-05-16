Charles Lewis Ward, 66 of Kennard, passed away peacefully on May 14, 2020 in his home, surrounded by family. Private family services were held with burial in the Kennard Cemetery.
Charlie was born on January 20, 1954 to Lewis and Peggy (Barron) Ward of Kennard. Charlie spent his working years as a welder at Kelly Ryan and Valmont Industries until he retired in 2017. He was an avid fisherman and loved gardening, especially putting up the fruits of his labor and sharing those with family and friends.
Charlie is survived by his children: Memory (Jason) McDuffee and Amber (Mario) Cole of Kennard; eight grandchildren: Devin, Trinton, Aiden, Desmond, Mario Jr., Dante, Anthony and Sophia; sisters: Roxie (Robert) Mues of Grand Island and Cheryl (Don) Pittman of Arlington; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation.
Services by Campbell Aman Funeral Home.