Charles E House

Charles E. "Ched" House, 94 years, of Fremont, NE formerly of Arlington, NE died June 11, 2019 in Fremont. Charles was born October 31, 1924 in Omaha, NE to Henry and Edna (Collins) House. He was a graduate of Fremont High School. Charles lived the majority of his life in Arlington. He married Ruby I. Gifford on June 22, 1947 in Fremont. She died August 23, 2017. Charles owned and operated House Lumber Yard at Arlington for almost 30 years.
Charles was a member of the Arlington Community Church, Nebraska Lumberman's State Committee, Mid-American Lumberman Association, Midwest Inter-Insurance Exchange, Fremont Contractor's Association, Redwood Club, B.P.O.E. (Elks Club),
50 year member of the Hiram Masonic Lodge #52 at Arlington, 32 year member of the Shrine of North America,York Rite and Scottish Rite, Order of Eastern Star and was Past Grand Patron of the Nebraska Grand Chapter, and past president of the Masonic Eastern Star Home for Children and served 33 years on the Board of Directors.
He is survived by son, David (Sandy) House of Omaha; daughter, Leslie Parr of Arlington; sisters-in-law, Marge Andersen and Fern Gifford both of Fremont; 6 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.
Preceded in death by his parents; wife; brother, Rodney House; son-in-law, Charles Parr; and brothers-in-law, Charles "Pete" Andersen and Donald Gifford.
A Celebration of Life Service was 2 PM, Friday, June 14, 2019 at the Arlington Community Church in Arlington, NE. The Rev. David Paul will officiate. A Masonic Service was held at Reckmeyer-Moser Funeral Home in Arlington.
Memorials are suggested to the Masonic Eastern Star Home for Children in Fremont.
Online condolences at: mosermemorialchapels. com
Reckmeyer-Moser Funeral Home, 232 West Eagle, Arlington, NE 68002 402-478-4151