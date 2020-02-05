Chad T. Clark, age 49 of Fremont passed away Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at his home. He was born February 2, 1970 in Austin, Minnesota to Michael Clark and Barbara (Ellingson) Herzog.
Chad was a 1989 graduate of Fremont Senior High School. He married Tricia Baker on September 11, 1993 in Fremont.
Survived by wife Tricia and daughter, Justine (Chris) Schmid; mother, Barbara (Bill) Herzog and brother, Travis (Leslie) Clark; grandson, Colt Schmid; stepbrothers, Sam & Jake Herzog; father and mother in-law, Bob and Karen Baker; nieces, nephews and cousins.
Preceded in death by his grandparents and father, Michael Clark.
Memorial Service was 10 AM, Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Salem Lutheran Church, Fremont. Memorial Visitation was Friday from 4 to 8 PM at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Interment at Calvary Cemetery, Fremont.
Online condolences at www.mosermemorialchapels.com.
