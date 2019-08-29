Carl Scott Sr.

Carl "Coke" Raymond Scott, Sr., 83, of Missouri Valley, Iowa, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, at Florence Home in Omaha. Coke was born March 1, 1936, in Coon Rapids, Iowa to Lawrence and Maybell (Shepperson) Scott, Sr. Coke attended school in Fort Calhoun, after school, he served in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Korean War. After the military, he worked at Hughes Aircraft Company in Carlsbad, Calif. His last career was driving a semi, which he did for many years, before retiring in 2011. Coke enjoyed spending time with his family, traveling, deer hunting, fishing, bird watching, and feeding the squirrels.
Coke was preceded in death by his parents; and his siblings, Lilly Mae, Linda Sue, Robert, Sandra Kay, Gary, and Jimmy.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Mary; daughters, Dawn (Jerry) Scott of Morgan, Utah, Juanita Scott of Farmington, Utah, and Judy (Roger) Holcombe of Missouri Valley; son, Carl 'Bud' (Connie) Scott, Jr. of Fort Calhoun; eight grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild; siblings, Larry (Sam) Scott of Blair, Sharen (Art) Haynes of Onawa, Joe (Connie) Scott of Beatrice, Cecil (Elsie) Scott of Pittsburg, Mo., Greg (Nancy) Scott of Forestdale, Mass. and Rex Scott of Valley, and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m., with a prayer service at 6:30 p.m. at Hennessey Funeral Home, 310 East Huron Street, Missouri Valley. A celebration of life service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at Hennessey Funeral Home and his final resting place will be Rose Hill Cemetery in Missouri Valley.