Carl A. Paine

Blair, NE (68008)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun during the morning will give way to cloudy skies this afternoon. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 48F. WNW winds shifting to SSE at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 41F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall around a half an inch.