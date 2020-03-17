Carl A. Paine

Carl Andrew Paine, 68, died March 7, 2020, at his home in Herman following a brief illness.
Carl, was born to Charlotte J. (Bohs) and Hildreth H. Paine on Feb 6, 1952. He attended school in Blair and graduated from Blair High in 1970. Carl was married to Emily Benjamin and to this union two beautiful daughters were born, Meredith and Sarah. Carl was united in marriage to Cyndy J. Pfeiffer on June 2, 2016, they have made Herman their home where he loved to garden, read and tinker to his heart's content since recently retiring from STS Transportation Services.
Carl is survived by his wife Cyndy; daughters, Meredith (Nick) Collins, Livermore, IA, Sarah Paine, Manson, IA; grandchildren, Henry, Cole and John Collins, Clayton and Earl Johnson; step-children, Bryce (Whitney) Ricker, Sami (Ryan) Walker, Carly Pfeiffer; step-grandchildren, Owen, Aydel, Micheal and Emmett; siblings, Mary Blobaum, Thomas (Carol) Paine and Jean (Steve) Beck, Mick (Marilynne) Rouse; brother in-law, Dan Gunchick; step-father, Rodger Bauer; father and mother in-law, Mike and Joan Shefl; niece, Anna (Andrew) Felts; nephew, Charles (Lindsey) Blobaum, extended family and many dear friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister, Susan Paine-Gunchick and nephew, Jake Gunchick.
A Celebration of Life gathering will be held at later date.