Candace Kay Suverkrubbe, 67, of Blair passed Wednesday, Nov. 6, at her home in rural Blair.
Services will be held 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 11, at First Lutheran Church in Blair. Interment will be in the German Cemetery in rural Washington County. Visitation begins at 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10, at Campbell-Aman Funeral Home in Blair with family receiving friends from 5 to 7 p.m.
Candace “Candy” Suverkrubbe was born May 9, 1952, to Kenneth and Virginia (Jensen) Rhoades and grew up with her younger brother and sister in Blair. Candy graduated from Blair High School with the Class of 1970.
Candace married Robert Suverkrubbe on Aug. 14, 1971. In addition to raising three children, Candy operated two local businesses over the years (Candy's Closet and Divine Designs). She also worked as an interior decorator and as a creative and skilled flower arranger. A natural and enthusiastic artist, Candy loved to paint and took art and business classes at Dana College and Doane College and traveled to Greece with a Dana art class to study ancient art. Candy consistently exhibited a love of nature, a strong faith, and loyal friendship to those close to her.
Candy is survived by her three children, three grandsons and four granddaughters: Daughter and son-in-law, Melinda and Martin Rump of Blair and their sons, Morgan and Maxwell; daughter and son-in-law, Jessica and Rod Madsen of Lincoln and their son, Austin, and daughter, Roselynn; and son and daughter-in-law, Nathan and Melissa Suverkrubbe of rural Blair and their daughters, Lillian, Cecilia and Margaret. She is also survived by her parents, Kenneth and Virginia Rhoades of Blair, her brother and sister-in-law, Mark and Betty Rhoades of Blair, and sister and brother-in-law, Penny and Mike Overmann of Elkhorn.
Candy was preceded in death by Robert “Bob” Suverkrubbe.
Candy's kind nature will be especially missed by her beloved grandchildren, with whom she spent her favorite hours.
Memorials may be directed to the Candace Suverkrubbe Memorial Fund at Two Rivers Bank to help fulfill future beautification projects in and around Blair.