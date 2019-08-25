Brandon Wayne Brown "LilB", age 26 passed away August 22, 2019. A Celebration of his life will be held on September 7, 2019 at the Lions Park Train Depot from 5-10 PM.
Brandon was born on June 6, 1993 in Omaha, Nebraska the son of Bret and Bobbi Brown. He was raised in Blair and attended Blair Community Schools. Brandon worked at Jake's as a cook, he was a hard worked and loved his job. He enjoyed anything outdoors and had the nickname Shroom Dog for obvious reasons. Brandon loved his family and friends but most of all his son Brayden.
Brandon is survived by his parents Bret and Bobbi Brown; son Brayden Brown; brother Blake Brown; grandmothers Cheryl Brown and Cindy Briggs; significant other Charity Johannaber and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his grandfathers Steven Craig Brown and William Lester Belt.
Memorials can be directed to his Go Fund Me page.