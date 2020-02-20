Bradley E. Ferris

Bradley Edward Ferris, age 62 passed peacefully at Good Shepard Lutheran Home in Blair Nebraska on February 13, 2020 surrounded by his children. He was born April 23 1957 in Onawa Iowa to Edward and Darlene Ferris. He graduated from Blair High School in 1975. After high school he went on to do masonry work. He later became a skilled carpenter working in the Blair and Omaha area. He was a fine craftsman and enjoyed making tables, shelves, and other unique pieces that are still enjoyed today by his family. He was very involved with the church and an active member at Country Bible for many years. His love for fishing was evident throughout his life. He received a master angler award in 2015. He taught and instilled the joy of fishing, camping, and hunting in his children. Brad's grandpa Ferris and his father Edward instilled in him a love for trapping and trading furs. He was a master gardener and enjoyed watching his children sell the vegetables. He is survived by his mother Darlene Ferris; children Tonya and Enoch Heilig, Ahren Ferris and Jessi Day, Jiliane and Ryan Hansen, Alicia and Blake Thinnis; grandchildren Morgan and Matt Kontz, Allison Heilig, Karli and Kloie Ferris, Noah, Liliana, and Madilyn Hansen, Ashton Thinnis, and Alexis, Brian, Cody, and Grace Day; great-granddaughter Sophia Kontz; siblings Linda and Jim Jensen, Jerry and Pam Ferris, Jolene Ferris, and Kent and Lori Ferris; several nieces, nephews, and friends. He is preceded in death by his father Edward Ferris.
Services were held at the First Congregational Church in Blair. The Nebraska Cremation Society was in charge of the arrangements.