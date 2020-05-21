Bill Lux age 59 of Blair, passed away May 18, 2020 at Memorial Community Hospital in Blair. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Bill was born on August 30, 1960 in Evansville, Indiana the son of Russell and Charlotte (Ersepke) Lux. Bill had a bachelor's degree from the University of South Florida in Computer Science and taught at Manatee Community College where he met his future wife, Celeste Holda.
He was a former Executive for the American Automobile Association, CIO of Computer Software Services Omaha, and lately of American Broadband.
Bill is survived by his wife Celeste and his two children; Laurel and Peter.
Bill served as president of the Friends of the Blair Public Library as well as vice president of the Blair High School Fine Arts Boosters. The family requests donations in lieu of flowers to either of the aforementioned organizations of which Bill worked passionately for.
He was the perfect dad, a loving husband, and will be greatly missed by those who knew him.