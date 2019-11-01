Beverly J. Warren, 83 of Blair, passed away October 31, 2019. Visitation will be held Sunday, November 3 from 6-8 PM at Campbell Aman Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Monday, November 4 at 10:30 AM at Country Bible Church, Blair. Graveside services will follow at 1 PM at the Tekamah Cemetery.
Beverly is survived by her children: Rhonda (Steve) Baker, Jeff (Julene) Warren and Joe (Roxane)Warren; grandchildren: Emily, Jackie (Jake), Clay and Kane (Breanne); great grandchildren: Jacob and Kayelee; sister Joyce Lewis, brother-in-law Raymond (Ann) Warren; Sister-in-law Joan Wedgewood; along with many nieces and nephews and special family friend LaDona Warren.