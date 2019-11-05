Beverly J. Warren

Beverly Jean (Wedgewood) Warren was called to eternal life on October 31, 2019 at her home in Blair, NE. Funeral services were held Monday November 4 at Country Bible Church followed by graveside services were held in the Tekamah Cemetery.
Beverly was born at her family home in rural Burt County on October 31, 1936 to Roy and Mamie (Johnson) Wedgewood. Her family grew to include 6 siblings, 4 sisters and 2 brothers who remained close throughout their lives. She attended rural grade school and eventually graduated from Tekamah High School in 1953.
Beverly married Paul D. Warren on July 12, 1954. They celebrated nearly 64 years of marriage prior to Paul's passing. Their marriage was blessed with 3 children, Rhonda, Jeff and Joe.
Beverly's work life started at Mutual of Omaha shortly after graduation from high school and included various jobs in and around Blair and Tekamah. She eventually spent over 20 years working in the offices of Treasurer and County Clerk for Washington County. She served at Register of Deeds for Washington County just prior to her retirement. Many of her lifelong friendships were formed during her years in County Government.
Beverly loved a project. She and Paul restored and flipped many houses in the Blair area over their years together giving new life to old properties. She loved her time working in the yard and was avid in her study of her family's genealogy. She especially loved her Church. Beverly and Paul were instrumental in the beginning days of what eventually became Country Bible Church and she especially loved her church family and friends.
Beverly was preceded in death by parents, Roy and Mamie (Johnson) Wedgewood. Father and mother-in-law George and Gertrude (Thomas) Warren. Brothers Lyle and Harold (Wedge) Wedgewood. Sisters Evelyn Miles, Doris Georgeson and Artie Hennig. Brothers-in-law Tom and Lloyd Warren, Tony Lewis, John Dorn, Jerry Miles, Larry Hennig and Merwin Georgeson. Sisters-in-law Joan Dorn and Mary Lou Wedgewood. Also noted in passing, cousin-in-law and special life's friend, Bob Warren.
Beverly is survived by children Rhonda (Steve) Kelley, Jeff (Julene) and Joe (Roxane) Warren. Grandchildren Emily Kelley, Jackie (Jake) Foster, Clay and Kane (Breanne) Warren. Great grandchildren Jacob and Kayelee Foster. Sister Joyce Lewis. Sister-in-law Joannie Wedgewood. Brother-in-law Raymond (Ann) Warren. 37 nieces and nephews. And life's support and very special friend, LaDona Warren.
Memorials in lieu of flowers can be directed to County Bible Church.
Campbell Aman Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.