Beverly J. Soderberg, age 85, passed away August 17, 2019 at Josie Harper Hospice House in Omaha. Memorial services will be held Thursday August 22, 2019 at First Lutheran Church in Blair at 11:00AM.
Beverly was born on May 23, 1934 in Kennard, Nebraska the daughter of Elmer and Bernett (Matz) Monson. She was raised on a farm near Kennard and attended a rural country school and later graduated from Blair High School. She later attended Nebraska Wesleyan and graduated with a degree in music. Beverly had a long career teaching music and kindergarten. On October 12, 1957 she was united in Marriage to Gordon Soderberg at First Lutheran Church in Blair.
Beverly is survived by her husband of 61 years, Gordon, children; Scott Soderberg, Kim (Tim) Welch, Troy (Liz) Soderberg, grandchildren; Jamie, Andrew, Zoe, Corrine, Max and Finn.
Campbell Aman Funeral Home is in charge of arrangments.