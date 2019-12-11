Beverly Greunke

Beverly H. Greunke (Royuk), 73, of Arlington, NE passed away on December 8, 2019 from complications from a stroke suffered in March. Bev was a lifelong resident of Arlington, but spent her last months at Nye Legacy in Fremont.
Bev was the daughter of John and Esther Royuk and was born on July 18, 1946. She attended St. Paul's Lutheran school in Arlington through 8th grade and then graduated from Arlington High School in 1964.
She married Lyle Greunke on January 30th, 1965 in Arlington, and they made their home there for over 40 years. They had 2 children, Marcia Christensen (Dalton), and Brian Greunke (Jennifer). 4 grandchildren, Dakota and Wyatt Christensen (Kelsi), Elizabeth Greunke and MaKayla Nemmers (Nathan). 3 great grandchildren: Russell Christensen, Avery and Eleanore Nemmers.
Bev worked at Arlington High School for a few years before starting her own in home daycare which she ran for almost 25 years. She enjoyed the HUNDREDS of kids she watched grow into great people. After closing the daycare in 1991, Bev went to work for Arlington Public Schools as a Para-Educator in the Elementary School where she worked for 15 years until her retirement. She enjoyed teaching kids, whether in her daycare, or at school. She was always there for any of them with a hug or just for encouragement. In retirement she was the director of transportation for Arlington schools.
Bev was also very active in her church and her faith in God was never in doubt. She was a longtime member of the LWML at St. Paul's in Arlington.
She was preceded in death by her husband Lyle in 2003.
She was also preceded in death by her parents, her brothers Norman (Dick) Royuk & wife (Gloria) and Ronald Royuk and brother-in-law, Howard Scheer.
She is survived by her children and their families, her sister Linda Staros (Paul), sister- in-law, Elaine Royuk and many other family members and thousands of dear friends.
Memorials should be directed to the Arlington Education Foundation for a newly established grant, The Greunke Education Grant, that will help teachers and para-educators acquire funding for classroom and outside classroom activities not covered by school budgets.
Funeral Service 10:30 AM, Friday, December 13, 2019 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church north of Arlington. Visitation Thursday from 4-8 PM and with family receiving friends from 5-8 PM also at church. Burial will be at (God's Acre) St. Paul's Cemetery following the funeral.
Arrangements by Reckmeyer-Moser Funeral Home, 232 W. Eagle St. Arlington, NE 68002 402-478-4151.