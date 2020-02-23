Bernard E. Morrissey
June 12, 1934 - February 13, 2020
Bernard Eugene Morrissey was the owner of MBC Construction and a National Hall of Fame Trap Shooter.
Survived by his wife, Mary Jayne; sons, Michael and Mark (Amy) Morrissey; daughter, Michelle Swoboda (Art); grandchildren: Paul, Adam, Kyle, Makayla, Myah and Grant Morrissey and Jessica, Jay and Mathew Swoboda; and seven great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends Tuesday, February 25th from 5pm to 7pm, at the West Center Chapel followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Wednesday, February 26th, 10:30am, St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church (11802 Pacific St.) INTERMENT: Calvary Mausoleum. Memorials will be directed by the family.
Arrangements by:
HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER
West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.
402-391-3900 www.heafeyheafey.com