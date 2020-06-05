Barbara J Depperman

Barbara Joyce Depperman (Swanson), age 79 of Fremont (formerly Kennard) passed away peacefully at her new home, with her family surrounding her, on Tuesday, June 2nd, 2020. She was born January 24th, 1941 in Wahoo and lived her earlier years in Mead prior to moving to Fremont. She attended and graduated from Fremont High School in 1959. She enjoyed being around friends and family (especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren). She also enjoyed gardening, working in the flowers, being outside, was a 4-H leader, was actively involved in her church, and enjoyed traveling with her family. On December 10, 1960 she was married to Robert (Bob) Depperman. They are survived by their five children: Cynthia Mulder of Fremont; Ron (Debbie) Depperman, of Kennard; Steve (Lynn) Depperman, of Fremont; Karen (Erich) Langan, of Arvada, CO; and Connie (Jeff) Petersen, of Hoskins. She also survived by her 13 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren, sister, Donna Kock, of Crawford, NE, cousin, nieces and nephews. Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, Robert, and her parents, Fred and Freida Swanson. A private family service will be held at Ludvigsen Mortuary in Fremont. The service will be live streamed at 10:30AM, Monday, June 8th, 2020 at (www.ludvigsenmortuary.com ). Controlled visitation will be on Sunday from 3 to 7PM at Ludvigsen Mortuary in Fremont. Family celebration and burial of both Barbara and Robert will be at a later date. Online guestbook at www.Ludvigsenmortuary.com
