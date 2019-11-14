Barbara Dunlop, 85 of Blair, passed away Nov. 10, 2019 at Crowell Home. There will be no public services.
Barbara was born October 4, 1934 to George and Bennie Walker in Lanham, Texas. She was raised in Texas along side four siblings. She was married to George Dunlop in October of 1953 in Fort Worth, Texas; to this union two children were born, George E. Jr. and Robina. Barbara was a registered nurse and enjoyed her life's work at Crowell Home. She was also an avid baker and enjoyed reading and flowers.
Barbara is survived by her children: George E. Jr. (Laurie) Dunlop of Nickerson and Robina Skovbo of Blair; siblings: Benny (Jane) Walker and Tommy (Sandra) Walker of Texas; as well as many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends.
She is preceded in death by her husband George, parents and brothers: Roy Walker and George Walker.
Memorials may be directed to Crowell Home.