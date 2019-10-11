Barbara Brazelton

Barbara J. Brazelton, 64 years, of Arlington, Nebraska died Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at Methodist Fremont Health, Fremont, Nebraska. Barbara was born September 24, 1955 in Omaha, Nebraska to Roy and Pearl (Knutson) Leapley. She was a 1973 graduate of Benson High School in Omaha. Barbara married Phillip E. Brazelton, Sr. on August 21, 1976 in Omaha. She lived the majority of her life in rural Arlington. She was employed by Washington County as a deputy in the Planning Department.
Barbara taught CCD classes at St. Rose Of Lima Catholic Church in Hooper and was a long time 4-H Leader and enjoyed crafting.
She is survived by her husband, Phil; sons, Ben Brazelton and Mitch (Alicia) Brazelton all of Arlington; sister, Karen (Dave) Peterson of Omaha; sister-in-law, Marcia Berryman of Grand Island, Nebraska; 6 grandchildren, Jocelyn, Carisa, Ellyn, Peyton, Kaven and Emary; several nieces and nephews; best friends, Sally Bronson, Marcia Murphy and Valerie Niemi; and beloved bulldog, Flora.
She was preceded in death by her parents and son, Phil Brazelton, Jr.
Memorial service is 1:00 P.M., Friday, October 11, 2019 at Reckmeyer-Moser Funeral Home in Arlington. The Rev. Father Mike Eckley will officiate. Memorial visitation with the family receiving friends on Thursday from 6 PM to 8 PM and on Friday 1 hour prior to service all at the funeral home. Burial will be at a later date in the Telbasta Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the family for a future designation. The family requests to "please dress casually".
