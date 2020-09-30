Barbara A. Kuhr, age 82, of Fremont, passed away Sunday, September 27, 2020.
Barb was born in Omaha on January 18, 1938, Barbara previously lived in Arlington, Scribner and Fremont. During her life, Barbara was a flight attendant for United airlines and a nursing assistant at Dunklau Gardens Nursing Home in which she retired from after 20+ years.
Barbara was preceded in death by her husband Robert L. Kuhr, parents Clifford and Marjorie, and brother Theodore Mayers.
She is survived by her children Patty (Leonard) TenEyck of Fremont, Melinda (Terry) Folkerts of Georgetown, Texas, Robert W. (Erin) Kuhr of Fremont, Kathleen (CJ) Coartney of Nickerson, grandchildren Shantell, Jake, Hollie, Colby, Zach and Seth, great-grandchildren Preston, Conner and Aiden and three beloved cats, Reba, Baby and Marvin.
The family asks in lieu of flowers memorials be made to the Western Iowa's Feral and Homeless Cat Program-wifcap.org.
Condolences may be left at www.duganchapel.com
Visitation will be held Thursday, October 1, 2020, from 5:30-7:30PM at Dugan Funeral Chapel. Funeral Service will be held Friday, October 2, 2020 at 12Noon at Dugan Funeral Chapel. Burial will take place at Ridge Cemetery.
