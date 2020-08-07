Barbara A. Laursen, 84
Kearney resident
Barbara A. Laursen, 84 of Kearney passed away Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at her home. Memorial services will be held 10:00 a.m. Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Family of Christ Lutheran Church on the south lawn with Pastor John Gosswein officiating. Inurnment will take place at Spring Creek Cemetery in rural Ruskin, NE. The family will receive friends 9:00 to 10:00 a.m. Saturday at the church. The family strongly encourages each attendee to wear a mask and bring their own chair to the service. The service will be live streamed through the Family of Christ Facebook page.
Memorials are suggested to Family of Christ Lutheran Church Building Fund or Oaks Indian Center.