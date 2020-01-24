Arlene Maxine Adams Osburn passed away January 17, 2020 at Memorial Community Hospital in Blair. Memorial services will be held Saturday, February 1 at 1 PM at Campbell Aman Funeral Home.
Arlene was born March 21, 1934 to Major and Grace (Johnson) Adams of rural Missouri Valley, Iowa. She attended school in California Junction, Iowa and Fort Calhoun, Nebraska. Arlene married Dennis Osburn August 25, 1951, to this union 4 children were born, Dennis, Sandra, Gregory and Pamela. Maxine was everybody's babysitter, always available whenever needed. The front door was never locked, and the coffee pot was always on. She worked as a coil winder for Western Electric in Omaha, furniture refurnishing for Dick's Upholstery in Arlington, meat wrapper at Charley's Market in Arlington, housekeeping at Crowell Home in Blair, and as a Housekeeping Supervisor to Manager of Superior Inn in Bentonville, Arkansas. Her hobbies were word puzzles and crocheting.
Arlene is survived by her daughter Pam Threet, son in law Randy Wulf, grandchildren; Amy, Dennis, Casey, Adam, Laura, Crystal, Jodi and Nichole, great grandchildren, Miranda, Brandi, Sarah, Josh, Samantha, Bethany, Chase, Trent, Gage, Lane, Dillon, Jessica and Jennifer, great-great grandchildren; Shree, Sabrina, Madelyn and Arthur, sisters in law Gayle Osburn and Donnabel Adams, along with 28 nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Dennis Osburn, parents in law Opal and Ruth Osburn, sons; Dennis and Gregory, daughter Sandra Wulf, brothers Wilbur (Grace) Adams, Charley (Shirley) Adams, Harold Adams and Donald Adams, sisters Eunice (Clifford) Stueve, Inez(Duane) Layton, Beulah (Bob) Coats, Shirley (Larry) Merriman, brother in law Larry Osburn and 10 Nieces and nephews.