Arlene Kingry

Arlene Ann Kingry, 81 years, of Fremont, died at her home on Tuesday, July 16, 2019. Arlene was born May 25, 1938, in Arlington, to Leonard and Evelyn (Katt) Nelson.
She was raised in Arlington and was a 1956 graduate of Arlington High School. Arlene married Everett Kingry on May 19, 1956, in Fremont. They moved to Fremont after their marriage. Arlene was a member of the First Baptist Church in Fremont. She enjoyed doing ceramics, painting and spending time with her grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband, Everett of Fremont; sons, Randal (Lynelle) Kingry of Omaha, Scott (Sheila) Kingry of Mahomet, Ill., and Michael Kingry of Fremont; eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Richard Kingry; granddaughter, Nicole Kingry; and brother and sister-in-law, Larry and Ruth Nelson.
Memorial Service will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, July 19, 2019, at First Baptist Church in Fremont. The Rev. Richard Crooks officiated. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be at Memorial Cemetery in Fremont.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be designated to First Baptist Church in Fremont.
