Annette R Frederick

Annette Rose Frederick was born March 21, 1943 to Francis and Irene (LaTour) Chenaille in Holyoke, MA. At the age of 6 she was diagnosed with Polio. She spent a year in the hospital and was the poster child for the March of Dimes. The next 7 years were spent enduring multiple surgeries and rehabilitation, but she still maintained a positive outlook on life. Because of her illness, she was a strong advocate of vaccinations.
Annette met William (Bill) Frederick on September 20, 1962. Two weeks later, on their second date, Bill asked Annette to marry him and she said yes. They were married on April 15, 1963 at St. Francis Borgia Catholic Church in Blair, NE. They were married for 54 years. Their first home was the Thone School in Herman, where they remodeled and added an addition to it. To this union they were blessed with four children. Annette had many different jobs but being a wife and mother was the one she valued most.
Annette and Bill enjoyed camping and traveling across the United States. Branson, Missouri and the mountains were favorites, with family trips to Branson being the most cherished of all. Her greatest joys were her children, 17 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. Annette enjoyed decorating cakes, crocheting, ceramics, sewing, cooking and spending time with family. She was a very loving daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt and friend.
She is survived by her children: William Frederick Jr (Penny), Theresa (Scott) McMains, Amy (Chris) Mommsen; sisters: Agnes (Larry) Willis, Toni (Victor) McIntosh; brothers-in-law: Ralph E Frederick (Debbie), Nick Fiore; sisters-in-law: Carol Frederick, Pat (Tom) Terlitsky; grandkids, great grandkids and numerous nieces and nephews. She was proceeded in death by her husband Bill, son Paul Frederick, her parents Francis and Irene Chenaille, brother Frank Chenaille, mother and father-in-law Ralph and Doris Frederick, brother-in-law Robert Frederick, sisters-in-law Kathy Fiore and Shirley Frederick and nephew Mark Frederick.
Services were held on July 27, 2019 at St. Francis Borgia Catholic Church, interment followed in Holy Cross Cemetery in Blair, Nebraska.