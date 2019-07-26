Anne Christopherson

Anne Christine Christopherson, 78, of Decorah, Iowa, formerly of Blair, died peacefully at Amery Hospital surrounded by her family on July 22, 2019. An Alzheimer's patient, she suffered a fall in the aftermath of a tornado at their cabin on Half Moon Lake. Anne was born in Holmen, Wis. to parents, Adolph and Esther Marking, Sept. 21, 1940, and was baptized at Half Way Creek Lutheran Church. She grew up on her family's Wisconsin dairy farm.
Anne graduated from West Salem High School in 1958 and from Luther College in 1962. After an additional year of study at Augsburg College, she was hired by Bethel Lutheran Church to develop and direct a program for young adults in Madison, Wis. Through this program, she met Myrvin (Myrv), Christopherson. They were married on June 10, 1967. They had four children: Kirsten Marie Christopherson-Clark, Berit Anne Achenbach, Bjorn Frederick-Marking Christopherson, and Nisse Christine Christopherson.
While raising her four children, she served in a variety of volunteer leadership activities with her churches in Stevens Point, Wis. and Blair, and was a member of the American Suzuki Talent Education Center Board in Stevens Point. During her years in Nebraska, she served as a board member at Good Shepherd Lutheran Home and the Memorial Community Hospital Foundation. She was honored with the Blair Community Service Award in 2004 and was recognized for her leadership of the Dana College Sights and Sounds of Christmas. She was the Director of Special Events at Dana College and was made an honorary Alumna by the Dana Alumni Council. Together with her husband, she received the Blair Community Service Award and the Word Sender Award in support of the John Neihardt Foundation, Bancroft, Nebr.
A loving wife and mother, she is survived by her husband, Myrvin; children, Kirsten (John) of Gibsonia, Penn., Berit (Aaron) of Middleton, Wis., Bjorn of Decorah, Iowa, and Nisse of Des Moines, Iowa; sister, Ingrid (Gary) Wynveen; sister-in-law, Norma Marking; and brother-in-law, Stan Sollie. She is also survived by four grandchildren, Aleide Achenbach, 14, Espen Achenbach, 11, Torben Clark, 10, and Else Achenbach, 7; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Dagny Sollie; brothers, Arne Marking and Ralph Marking; and nephew, Chad Marking.
Anne embraced and lifted up those around her. No stranger to work, she pursued every task to completion with a keen sense of judgment, style, and artistry. Anne's warm, loving spirit and infectious laugh will be remembered by all who knew and loved her.
Visitation will be held from 9:30 to 11 a.m. on Friday, July 26 at Rowe Funeral Home in Luck, Wis. with a burial service immediately following at the North Valley Cemetery west of Milltown, Wis. A memorial service will be held at a later date at First Lutheran Church in Decorah, Iowa. Memorials may be given to Milltown Lutheran Church; Danish American Archive and Library, Blair; Luther College, Decorah, Iowa; First Lutheran Church; Decorah, Iowa; or a charity of your choice.