Andrew J Pavlik

Andrew "Andy" J. Pavlik age 35 of Arlington, Nebraska passed away Friday, June 19, 2020 at his home surrounded by family. Andy was born July 9, 1984 in Fremont to Dennis and Christina (Knievel) Pavlik. He had lived his entire life at Arlington.
Andrew graduated from Arlington High School. He enjoyed spending time with his family and his dog Roscoe. He loved John Deere tractors, listening to music and truck rides with his dad.
Andy is survived by his parents, Dennis and Christina Pavlik of Arlington; brothers, James Pavlik of Fremont, Tim (Shawni) Pavlik of Wall Lake, Iowa, Joseph Pavlik of Arlington, Matthew (Katrina) Pavlik of Blair, Justin Pavlik of Arlington, Jacob Pavlik of Wall Lake, Iowa and Aaron Pavlik of Arlington; sisters, Katie (Aaron) Beacom of Valley, Nebraska, Elizabeth (Kris) Kisela of Arlington, Amy Pavlik of Arlington, Emily (Shain) Kephart of Kennard, Nebraska, Julie (Dale) Fritz of Fremont, Anne and Monica Pavlik of Arlington; grandparents, Nancy Knievel and Donald Pavlik; aunt and care-giver, Rene Knievel and numerous nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by his grandparents, Josephine (Josie) Pavlik and Raymond Knievel.
Private family Funeral will be later this week at Reckmeyer-Moser Funeral Home in Arlington. Burial will follow at the Arlington Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Aaron Beacom, Shain Kephart, Kris Kisela, Dale Fritz, John Bremberger and Ian Buckley.
Memorials are suggested to L G S foundation.
