Blair, NE (68008)

Today

Mostly cloudy skies during the morning hours followed by thunderstorms in the afternoon. High near 85F. Winds E at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Windy...showers and thundershowers in the evening, then cloudy skies with more rain likely overnight. Low 56F. Winds NNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.