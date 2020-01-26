Alice Schattauer

Alice M. (Knudsen) Schattauer died peacefully in her room at Carter Place, Blair, Nebraska, where she had lived with her beloved cat, Lily White, since suffering a stroke last March. In her last days, she was surrounded by family and friends, who accompanied her on these last steps of her life's journey. She was 94 years old. Even in her declining health, she continued to draw people to her gracious and loving presence and to inspire us with her strength and calm.
Alice was born in Des Moines, Iowa, on December 15, 1925, the third child of Christen Marius Knudsen and Martha Johanna (Madsen) Knudsen, who had both immigrated from Denmark. She was baptized at Bethesda Lutheran Church on January 24, 1926, where she was also confirmed. She grew up on East Washington Street in Des Moines, near the Des Moines River, where she remembered fishing in the summer and skating in the winter. Alice graduated from East High School in 1942, the salutatorian of her graduating class.
Alice was preceded in death by her life partner, Carl; her parents, Christen and Martha; her sisters Helen Thompson (Howard "Tommie"), Edna Kennedy (Frank), and her brother E. H. ("Al") Knudsen (Jean). Alice is survived by her four children: Thomas Schattauer (Paula Carlson) of Minneapolis, Minnesota, Paul Schattauer (Marcia) of Oak Park, Illinois, James Schattauer (Sage Lewis) of Prescott, Arizona, and Martha Sorensen (Tom) of Blair, Nebraska; eight grandchildren: Peter Schattauer of Minneapolis, Minnesota; Anna Schattauer Paille (Joseph) of Wyckoff, New Jersey; Spencer Schattauer and Lucas Schattauer of Oak Park, Illinois; Kai Sorensen (Liza Greenberg) of Brooklyn, New York, Stephanie Sorensen (Conrad Barber) of Omaha, Nebraska; Emma Sorensen and Andrew Sorensen of Blair, Nebraska; great-grandson, Marlow Barber; sister-in-law, Jean Knudsen of Des Moines, Iowa, and brother-in-law Neal Schattauer of Englewood, Florida; cousin Connie Sorensen (Jean) and many dear nieces and nephews, great and great-great nieces and nephews.
Memorial gifts may be given to First Lutheran Church, Blair, or to Wartburg Theological Seminary, Dubuque, Iowa.