Two women face several charges after being found with stolen items in their truck.
Karlene Olsen, 41, and Nicole Noland, 34, were arrested Sept. 19 near County Road 51 and County Road 34.
According to an arrest affidavit, a Washington County deputy was on patrol near the two county roads when he discovered an unoccupied parked vehicle beyond the road closed sign.
The deputy called the number of the registered car owner and asked her to walk back to her car. While on the phone, the car owner informed the deputy of a white pickup truck that was stuck just south of County Road 34 near Boyer Chute National Wildlife Refuge and was occupied by two women.
The landowner and local federal conservation officer were informed of the situation, and the officer drove to the location of the truck. The officer found tools and other items in the back of the pickup and informed the deputy of other burglaries in the past by a pickup truck matching the stuck one.
The truck was south of County Road 34 in an unpaved entrance next to a compound with a metal workshop and a smaller metal shed to the west. There were several tools near the scene, including a shovel Noland said she used to dig the tires out of the sand. Noland said she also used pieces of wood she found on the property.
Both women said Olsen had been driving when it got stuck, and the deputy asked for identification.
Noland's identification did not have driving privileges, while Olsen said she didn't have hers on her and identified herself as April Sorenson. The deputy was informed that Noland's license was suspended.
Olsen said the truck was her dad's and she was borrowing it for the day, and said she and Noland drove past the road closed sign because her father had recommended the area to them.
Olsen and Noland were asked about the items in the back of the truck and Olsen said they had been there when she picked the truck up.
Noland said the wood, shovel and cardboard boxes had come from outside the workshop. She later said the boxes were "just inside the door" of the building.
Noland also admitted she was out on bond for theft by receiving stolen property, and said she didn't know about the items in the back of the truck.
The farmer of the land arrived at the scene shortly after and positively identified the items in the back of the truck as the building owner's. The building owner was sent photos of the items and positively identified them as well.
Shoe prints inside the shop were also investigated and matched both shoes the women were wearing. Noland admitted the tools were located inside the shop and said she was just using them to free the truck from the sand.
Both women were detained, and in custody, Olsen admitted to giving a false name to the deputy and it was revealed her license was suspended.
Olsen was charged with burglary, theft by unlawful taking, driving under suspension, criminal impersonation and criminal trespass in the first degree.
Noland was charged with burglary, theft by unlawful taking and criminal trespass in the first degree.
