An Omaha woman who was found with three separate drugs during a traffic stop was sentenced Tuesday in Washington County District Court.
Latara Johnson, 29, was charged with possession a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony, on May 31, 2019. Johnson pleaded guilty Aug. 6, 2019, and was sentenced to six months in jail Tuesday.
Johnson had previously failed to appear in court in September that year, and a warrant for her arrest was issued Sept. 24, 2019, as well as May 19, 2020.
According to an arrest affidavit, a Washington County deputy pulled over a Buick sedan driving north bound on 14th street for driving over the speed limit.
Another deputy with a K9 arrived and the dog sniffed around and indicated there were drugs in the car. All occupants were asked to step out of the vehicle.
The deputies checked the identifications of all passengers and were informed that Johnson had a felony warrant issued in Iowa.
Johnson was taken into custody, and was found with methamphetamine. Johnson also informed officers she had a folded dollar bill that contained crack, as well as three cigarettes dipped in PCP.
